GA leaders read to Pre-K students

Some of Georgia's leaders are kicking off Georgia Pre-K week by reading to young students. (Source:WALB)

Some of Georgia's leaders are kicking off Georgia Pre-K week by reading to young students.

Representative Darlene Taylor went to several classes at Harper Elementary in Thomasville Monday to read to Pre-K students.

Taylor said she always enjoys meeting these young students who are the future of our community.

"Hopefully reading will be fundamental to them. I grew up with it being fundamental. This is opening doors to kids, getting them interested. You can go anywhere in the world inside a book. I want kids to learn that," said Taylor.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the Pre-Kindergarten program in Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!