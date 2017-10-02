Bainbridge Police: Man out on bond arrested for burglary

Bainbridge Public Safety investigators said surveillance video shows 18 year old Cridarrion Byrd breaking into the El Changarro restaurant on Evans Street. (Source: BPS)

A Bainbridge man out on bond for burglary charges is back behind bars for the same crime.

Bainbridge Public Safety investigators said surveillance video shows Cridarrion Byrd, 18, breaking into the El Changarro restaurant on Evans Street Saturday night.

Police said Byrd stole a cash register with several hundred dollars in cash.

Investigators said less than two hours after the burglary, they found Byrd asleep in an abandoned home two doors down from the business.

"We do see a pattern a lot of times when a person commits a theft or burglary. They continue to commit thefts and burglaries that's why we have habitual violators," said Chip Nix, Investigator.

The stolen cash register was found inside that house.

It is believed that Byrd also burglarized a nearby business, located at the intersection of Scott Street and Green Street, just the day before.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!