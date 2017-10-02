AFD raises over $700 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Albany Fire Department reached its fundraising goal and then some!

Firefighters raised over $700 for Muscular Dystrophy Association or MDA.

Their goal was $400.

Firefighters asked Cordele Road Wal-Mart shoppers to help "fill the boot" with money on Saturday.

If you missed this past weekend's event, you'll have another opportunity to donate.

AFD will host another MDA fundraiser on October 14th at the Albany Sam's Club.

