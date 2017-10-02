Albany business owner donates $500 for proposed historical marker

Albany Fish Company Chef and Owner Glenn A. Singfield II donates $500 to the proposed historical marker (Source: WALB)

An Albany business owner hopes to shed light on the importance of the Civil Rights Era by raising funds for a proposed historical marker.

Monday, Albany Fish Company Chef and Co-Owner Glen Singfield II donated $500 to the Albany Civil Rights Institute.

The proposed Georgia Historical Marker will be placed near the site of the old city jail and an area known as Freedom Alley at 230 Pine Avenue.

Hundreds of arrested civil rights protesters were held there in the early 1960's.

Singfield wants his donation to symbolize a need for civil harmony.

"This comes on the heel of last night's tragedy, the biggest mass shooting in U.S. history," said Singfield II. "Things like that need to be noticed and need to be understood that we cannot live like this. We all must have civil harmony amongst each other."

The Historical Marker Committee has a goal of raising $2,500 for the marker.

The application for the marker is now before the Georgia Historical Society, an answer is expected this month.

If approved, the marker will be erected this spring.

