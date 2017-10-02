Valdosta deals with gas line rupture - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta deals with gas line rupture

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Valdosta Police say that there is a gas leak in the city, and people are asked to avoid the area until the leak can be plugged.

A fiber optics company was running a line and in the process ruptured a gas line near Alden Avenue and Baytree Road. 

The road has been closed and traffic is being rerouted. 

VPD will make an announcement when the road is reopened.

