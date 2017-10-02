Valdosta deals with gas line rupture

Valdosta Police say that there is a gas leak in the city, and people are asked to avoid the area until the leak can be plugged.

A fiber optics company was running a line and in the process ruptured a gas line near Alden Avenue and Baytree Road.

The road has been closed and traffic is being rerouted.

VPD will make an announcement when the road is reopened.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!