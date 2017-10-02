Angelo Taylor one of 8 to be inducted into Georgia Sports HOF

Albany native Angelo Taylor is one of eight to be inducted into the Georgia sports Hall of Fame in February.

Taylor won 3 Olympic gold medals and one silver from 2000 Olympics in Sydney to London 2012.

Here's the full list of the 2018 class:

Arthur Blank

Champ Bailey

Tom Cousins

Chris Haack

Terri Moody Hancock

Tracy Rocker

Kenny Walker

Angelo Taylor

The ceremony will be February 24th in Macon.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!