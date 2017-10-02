Angelo Taylor one of 8 to be inducted into Georgia Sports HOF

Albany native Angelo Taylor is one of eight to be inducted into the Georgia sports Hall of Fame in February.
Taylor won 3 Olympic gold medals and one silver from 2000 Olympics in Sydney to London 2012.
Here's the full list of the 2018 class:
The ceremony will be February 24th in Macon.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.