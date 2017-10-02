Angelo Taylor one of 8 to be inducted into Georgia Sports HOF - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Angelo Taylor one of 8 to be inducted into Georgia Sports HOF

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(WALB) -

Albany native Angelo Taylor is one of eight to be inducted into the Georgia sports Hall of Fame in February.

Taylor won 3 Olympic gold medals and one silver from 2000 Olympics in Sydney to London 2012.

Here's the full list of the 2018 class:

  • Arthur Blank
  • Champ Bailey
  • Tom Cousins
  • Chris Haack
  • Terri Moody Hancock
  • Tracy Rocker
  • Kenny Walker
  • Angelo Taylor

The ceremony will be February 24th in Macon.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly