Police: Man robbed, hit in the head with pipe

Albany police are looking for two men after a man said he was robbed and hit over the head with a pipe.

It happened on the 600 block of North Van Buren Street early Saturday morning.

Gregory Wingfield Junior said he was walking on North Van Buren when two men approached him, asking for money.

Wingfield said the men hit him in the head with what looked like a metal pipe.

He said both were about 5'10" and skinny.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

