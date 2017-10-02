Police: Man robbed, hit in the head with pipe

Lowndes is one of 50 schools in the state of Georgia that ranked in the 90 and above percentile.More >>
Albany police are looking for two men after a man said he was robbed and hit over the head with a pipe.
An Albany family was left to recover after a home caught fire Sunday evening.
Albany Police are investigating yet another string of car break-ins.
Albany Police charged three men with aggravated assault after an Albany Dougherty Drug Unit officer reported being shot at while working an off-duty job.
