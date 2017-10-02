Laptop, purse some of items stolen in string of car break-ins

In most cases, the suspect smashed the car windows. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police are investigating yet another string of car break ins.

WALB received information on five different car break ins that happened between Thursday night and Friday morning.

And in all but one of the cases, the thief broke in by smashing the car windows.

Someone broke into multiple cars here at the Westover Gardens Apartment complex off of Westover Boulevard.

Victims reported their car windows smashed.

Items such as laptops and purses were taken.

There were other car break ins on the 3200 block of Westgate, the 200 block of Philema, and the 300 block of Mock Road.

If you have any information about these crimes, call Albany Police or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

