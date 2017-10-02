Candidate for Camilla city council unqualified to run

A recent college graduate in Camilla was running for a position on the city council, but the election superintendent said his residency disqualifies him.

Corey Morgan, 22, went before the election superintendent last week to answer questions about the status of his residency.

A councilwoman accused him of not living in the city during the year leading up to the election.

During the hearing, it was revealed Morgan had switched his voter registered to Troup County, where he was a student at LaGrange College.

Monday, officials determined that since Morgan had not been living in Mitchell County for the required one-year period leading up to the election, he was unqualified to run during this year's election cycle.

