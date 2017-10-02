Fourth Fitzgerald lottery murder suspect pleads guilty, charges dismissed

Craigory Burch in happy times, when he won the lottery (GA Lottery photo)

Earnest Holcomb pled guilty on Friday to two counts of armed robbery, violation of street gang terrorism and escape from the Ben Hill County jail.

He is one of seven people who was arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Craigory Burch, who won over $400,000 from the Georgia Lottery.

Anjevell Johnson, Dabrentise Coki Overstreet, Sr., Nathaniel Baker, Wayan Malik Jordan, Keyana Dyous and Rosalyn Renise Swain all charged with malice murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm during the commission of the crime.

District Attorney Brad Rigby said Holcomb's other charges have been dismissed. Rigby said Holcomb was one of the getaway drivers.

A Ben Hill County judge sentenced Holcomb to 20 years for armed robbery, 15 behind bars without parole. He was sentenced to 10 years concurrent for gang violation and 5 years concurrent for escape from jail.

Three others have already stood trial for the murder. Nathaniel Baker was the first person who went on trial for the case. He was found guilty and convicted in February of 2017. Baker was sentenced to life in prison, with no parole, plus five years and a $100,000 fine.

Wayan Malik Jordan was found guilty in March on all 14 charges including murder. Jordan was sentenced to life in prison, an additional life sentence and 15 years to be served consecutively.

Most recently, in June Dabrentise Overstreet was found guilty on all charges, including murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Two more suspects are awaiting a trial date.

Holcomb escaped from the Ben Hill County Jail in June 2016.

For a couple of days officers from multiple agencies searched for the escaped Holcomb, after he got onto the jail's roof and jumped off. Ben Hill County Sheriff Bobby McLemore said no surveillance video showed how Holcomb got on the roof, but deputies found his pink jumpsuit there. Holcomb was later found hiding under a house in Ocilla and taken back to the Ben Hill County Jail.

