Lookout issued for Albany man

Police are looking for Tyler Mills, 21, who they expect to charge with theft.

They say he told sellers of 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, and motorcycles that he wanted to test drive their items for sale, and then drove off with them.

He faces multiple felony theft by taking charges.

If you have any information on Mills, please call Crimestoppers, at 436-TIPS, or 432-3288.

