UPDATE: GSP identifies those killed in Bainbridge crash

Three people have died after a crash in Bainbridge. Two were from Bainbridge, and one was from Tallahassee.

It happened around midnight Sunday on North Miller Avenue.

The Georgia State Patrol, Post 14, in Colquitt is investigating the accident, and issued this release just before noon Monday-

On 10/01/2017 at about 11:50 PM a Red, 2010 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling North on Miller Avenue, between Roy Street and Lake Drive, in Decatur County. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and onto the East shoulder of Miller Avenue. The driver attempted to re-enter the roadway, but over corrected his steering. As a result, the vehicle began to rotate causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then left the roadway completely, striking a tree. All three occupants of the vehicle succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and were pronounced on scene. The driver was listed as Shawn Green, 31, from Bainbridge. The passengers were: Calvin Henderson, 33, from Tallahassee, and Malik Chrispen, 29, from Bainbridge.

