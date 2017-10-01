Albany firefighters respond to Sunday night house fire

The family lost a cat in the fire. (Source: WALB)

An Albany family was left to recover after a home caught fire Sunday evening.

The Albany Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of River Pointe Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The family lost a cat in the fire that firefighters say started on the back side of the house.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control, and several hours for firefighters to put out all the hotspots.

"When we arrived on scene, we found the house well-involved in the fire in the rear of the structure," said AFD Capt. Ken Turner. "It's a large loss, but we were able to save some stuff."

Everybody got out of the home at the time and no people were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

