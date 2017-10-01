VIDEO: Crisp Co. deputy hits deer while responding to call

A Crisp County Sheriff's deputy took a minor detour to the hospital while responding to a call early Sunday morning.

The deputy's dashboard camera recorded the moment his patrol car hit a deer.

The deputy was driving on Tremont Road, responding to a call with lights and sirens activated, just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

After being checked out at Crisp Regional Hospital, the deputy had only minor injuries to his wrist and returned to duty.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office posted this video on Facebook with the following caption, as a reminder for people to be aware.

At approximately 1:24am on October 1st while responding to a call for service with blue lights and siren activated Deputy Cranford struck a deer on Tremont Road. Deputy Cranford was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital treated for minor injuries to his wrist and returned to duty. Please be mindful that deer are moving and use caution in your travels anytime but especially after dark. -- Crisp County Sheriff's Office

