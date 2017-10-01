Faith Park celebrates grand opening

People in Albany now have a new place to celebrate the fall-like weather.

Faith Park off Whispering Pines Road officially welcomed community members Sunday afternoon.

Albany Christian Church members have been working to turn a 3-and-a half acre lot into a designated green space for Albany residents.

There's a basketball court, a half-mile walking trail and grassy field for anyone who wants space to play.

Chris Hill, Albany Christian Church Pastor, said the project is more than 4 years in the making.

"A lot of prayer, a lot of work, and a lot of sweat," explained Hill "And so to see this happen today and to see a lot of people out here playing and having a good time and enjoying each other, this is, this is what we envisioned it would be when we started this."

Through church members' donations, the Park was completed in July.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!