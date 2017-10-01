California author travels to Southwest Georgia to share her book

A national author traveled all the way from California to Southwest Georgia over the weekend.

Jaclyn Friedlander stopped by the Flint RiverQuarium to read her "Friends with Fins" series to children.

Now she's headed to Florida to shoot a video for "Friends with Fins."

Next, she and her photographer Timothy Riese will go to Papua New Guinea to do a sea Turtle rescue mission.

"That's going to serve as the pilot to move the educational videos from the YouTube Channel, hopefully, to broadcast television so we can reach a wider audience there and also have curriculum that pairs with the video content," said Friedlander.

Friedlander said she hopes the trips will expand her love of scuba diving and storytelling with other children.

