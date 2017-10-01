California author travels to Southwest Georgia to share her book

People in Albany now have a new place to celebrate the fall-like weather. Faith Park off Whispering Pines Road officially welcomed community members Sunday afternoon.More >>
An Albany native is making his TV debut on an ABC reality show Sunday night. Dallas is a young inventor, so young he's the youngest competitor on Sunday night's season two premiere of 'The Toy Box.'More >>
A national author traveled all the way from California to Southwest Georgia over the weekend. Jaclyn Friedlander stopped by the Flint RiverQuarium to read her "Friends with Fins" series to children.More >>
Albany Police charged three men with aggravated assault after an Albany Dougherty Drug Unit officer reported being shot at while working an off-duty job.More >>
A South Georgia man has graced a national poster campaign to help raise awareness for a widely unknown neurological disease.More >>
