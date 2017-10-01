Three arrested after off-duty ADDU officer shot at

20-year-old Antonio Gordon Jr, 22-year-old Tremayne Jest, and 20-year-old Marcus Crimes are being charged with Aggravated Assault. (Source: Dougherty Co. jail)

Albany Police charged three men with aggravated assault after an Albany Dougherty Drug Unit officer reported being shot at while working an off-duty job.

According to an initial report from Dougherty County Police, it happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Ebony Lane.

Dougherty County Police reported it assisted Albany Police and the ADDU after three unknown black males shot at an ADDU investigator who was working an off-duty job.

Albany Police have charged 20-year-old Antonio Gordon Jr, 22-year-old Tremayne Jest, and 20-year-old Marcus Crimes with Aggravated Assault.

We're working to find out more about the circumstances surrounding this incident and will keep you updated.

