Prospects show off skills at Top 60 Showcase

High school prospects showed off their skills at the Cam Basketball Top 60 Showcase Saturday.

Players tried to edge their way closer to the next level during the fall evaluation camp in Lee County.

They did it in front of a crowd of parents and college scouts.

Representatives from Albany State, Georgia Southwestern, other schools and recruiting groups all came to check out the talent.

Dougherty alum and former pro player Chris Cameron said this year's camp boasts a record number of participants.

"It's awesome because that's the whole vision from back in 2014," Cameron said. "We wanted this to be a place for guys in this area to come and feel like they should get some knowledge from our events. That's what's happening today."

More than 100 players came to the showcase. They traveled from different schools in South Georgia, North Florida and East Alabama. This is the third year Cameron has organized the event.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!