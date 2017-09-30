Cordele man graces national campaign poster for CMT disease

A South Georgia man has graced a national poster campaign to help raise awareness for a widely unknown neurological disease.More >>
A Camilla shelter hosted an event built for the animal lover Saturday.
Albany Fire Department wants to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association or MDA. On Saturday AFD fire fighters kicked off their annual Fill the Boot campaign.
The Flint RiverQuarium hosted more special animals than usual on Saturday. The annual Water, Wings and Wildlife festival featured creatures and events for kids and adults.
The man charged in a 2014 Albany murder appeared before a judge for the first time today. Donta Brown is being held without bond here at the Dougherty County Jail.
