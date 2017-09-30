Cordele man graces national campaign poster for CMT disease

Through various Facebook groups, Martin meets others and works to inspire them through those relationships. (Source: WALB)

Doctors diagnosed Quentin Martin with Charcot Marie Tooth disease, or CMT, at age 11. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia man has graced a national poster campaign to help raise awareness for a widely unknown neurological disease.

Doctors diagnosed Quentin Martin with Charcot Marie Tooth disease, or CMT, at age 11.

"My feet hurt all the time," said Martin. "When I was 12, I went blind."

Martin said it can be hereditary, though neither of his parents were ever diagnosed.

"It's a disease of the peripheral nervous system," he explained. "It destroys the nerves going to the muscles."

He volunteers at Hand of Hope, Inc., a Christian ministry in Cordele, several days a week.

Now, Martin uses social media to reach out to others in his same situation.

"He's meant the world to me," said Charlie Stokesberry, a Tifton man who also has CMT. "He's a pretty good fellow. I was surprised. I've never heard of somebody so close to me that had the problem."

Quentin and Charlie met each other for the first time in person just this week, but they've messaged on Facebook about their disease for around three years.

Through various Facebook groups, Martin meets others and works to inspire them through those relationships.

In keeping with his desire to help others who suffer from the same disease, the CMT Association even featured Martin in a national awareness campaign during September, CMT awareness month.

"I was proud, you know," said Martin. "Honored."

To learn more about Martin's cause and how you can help, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!