Camilla shelter hosts 'Bark in the Park'

A Camilla shelter hosted an event built for the animal lover Saturday.

Stitches of Mitchell Co. hosted Bark in the Park.

It was a chance for people to not only show off their own furry friends, but check out the animals Stitches has that are looking for a home of their own!

Organizers, including Vice President Susan Jamerson, said they love that the community can share in fellowship, food, live music and fluffy friends.

"We have been blessed with a lot of people that have supported us, donated money, given us the chance and opportunity to run the shelters of Mitchell County," said Jamerson. "They can eat, visit with their neighbors, make new friends, everybody gets to show off their animals, plus see a few of the animals that we have for adoption at our shelter."

