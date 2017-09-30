Albany Fire Department fills a boot for a cause

Engine 7 parked outside Walmart to raise awareness for MDA (Source: WALB)

Albany Fire Department wants to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association or MDA.

On Saturday AFD firefighters kicked off their annual Fill the Boot campaign.

Firefighters asked Cordele Road Wal-Mart shoppers to help "fill the boot" with money to give to the MDA.

AFD's Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention, Eugene Anderson, said the goal was to raise around $400.

"We're about the community in more ways than just fighting fires and responding to the different rescue type work that we do," said Anderson.

AFD will host another MDA fundraiser on October 14th at Sam's.

