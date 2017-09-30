Flint RiverQuarium hosts annual water, wings, and wildlife event

The Flint RiverQuarium hosted more special animals than usual on Saturday.

The annual Water, Wings and Wildlife festival featured creatures and events for kids and adults.

People made tree frog homes, practiced their fishing skills and even experienced a room of butterflies.

Malloree Lanier, Education Director, said this event has been a success for more than 10 years.

"Not everybody knows about Southwest Georgia and the creatures we have, and our wildlife," explained Lanier, "So just showcase what we have, educate people, reach people and just let them have fun. It's a lovely family activity to do on a Saturday."

If you missed this year's event, there's always next year; it's on the last Saturday in September.

