Man charged with murder given no bond at Dougherty County Jail

The man charged in a 2014 Albany murder appeared before a judge for the first time today.

Donta Brown is being held without bond here at the Dougherty County Jail.

"You have no bond so you have to apply to the superior court judge for bond, OK," asked Baxter Howell, the Magistrate Judge.

Police have charged Donta Brown, 40, with murder, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

It's all connected to the shooting death of Jessica Bryant, 28.

Bryant was found murdered inside her Albany home in mid-October 2014 while holding her infant son.

Now almost three years later, investigators arrested Brown in connection to the murder.

The Albany Police Department announced the arrest Thursday.

Bryant left behind her now three-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter.

Mary Stephens, Bryant's aunt, was there during the announcement.

She said she takes Bryant's children to visit their mother's grave regularly.

"We just thank God for all that he's doing and that he will do," said Stephens.

Bryant's family says they are grateful that after almost three years of waiting, they finally have an answer.

