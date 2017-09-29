Moultrie mother advocated for other patient's success

Almost one year ago, a Moultrie woman received a kidney transplant, after being on dialysis for five years.

Now, she is advocating for other transplant patients and giving them encouragement for a successful recovery.

Teniki Doe was first on our newscast in 2012, when she was seeking community help. She surpassed her goal of raising $2,500 for medication and raised $10,000.

She is now advocating for every patient to have the medical success she has had.

Doe was given a second chance at life after receiving her kidney, is now living her life to the fullest.

"In the morning time, I think I take like 10 pills in the morning, and you have to take it 12 hours apart," said Doe.

Though this may seem like a lot to some people she doesn't see it that way.

"If it's going to keep me from being on dialysis, if it's going to prolong my life, to be here to spend time with my daughter, I will do whatever it takes."

She said her daughter is her inspiration, but others say Teniki is the inspiration.

"She is an inspiration to many patients. If they're on dialysis, we often get Teniki to come and give words of encouragement inspiration," said Dr. Daryl Crenshaw.

Dr. Crenshaw says not only did he have the honor of serving as Teniki's doctor, but becoming her friend.

"If I ever felt down, he always knew what to say to cheer me up," said Doe.

Dr. Crenshaw said with Teniki's outlook on life and positive attitude, he knew she would thrive.

"Teniki is loved by everyone, it's amazing because everywhere I go around Moultrie people know Teniki. The kidney could not have gone to a better person," said Crenshaw.

Teniki's message to others in similar situations is to always fight strong and trust in God.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!