Irma cost GA 10% of cotton crop

Cotton experts said farmers are still recovering from Tropical Storm Irma.

The Georgia Cotton Commission Public Affairs Director, Taylor Sills, said the state lost 10 percent of the crop, and that percentage could grow, as the harvest season gets underway.

Parts of the state, including Southwest Georgia, saw pretty significant damage. The strong winds from Irma flattened a number of plants.

It also damaged cotton bolls that were already defoliated, a chemical process that causes the cotton leaves to drop off the plant making the harvest season more efficient.

"There are some farmers who have already harvested some cotton. I haven't heard any numbers from them yet. Most of our growers right now I believe are defoliating their cotton so we should know something soon," Sills explained.

UGA experts were also concerned about how to properly pick cotton plants that are tangled with other plants, and some that were knocked over during Irma.

They're hoping for good harvest weather over the next few months.

But experts said if the region gets hit with downpours of rain, it could be problematic for cotton growers.

