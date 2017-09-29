Time is running out for Lee Co. residents to clean up storm debris

Lee County residents have until Saturday to drop off storm debris from Irma, or they can move it to the curb so Public Works crews can pick it up.

Lee County's EMA Director and Fire Chief David Forrester said there was a total of 45 homes that were damaged.

Staff attended a meeting with GEMA representatives earlier this week to discuss if the county would get help with storm recovery efforts.

In order to get those funds, county leaders need to send GEMA the total amount of storm debris collected.

Staff said that teaming up with different agencies before, during, and after Irma was key to the speedy recovery process.

"I think we would do the same thing next time around that we have done this time. Because we were prepared, we were in contact with GEMA, we were in contact with the National Weather Service, we were prepared," Forrester said.

Forrester said they will have the final figures on storm debris collected in the landfill by next week.

