GA National Fair Ticket Winners from WALB

The Georgia National Fair in Perry is just around the corner and days left to enter our contest for Free Tickets! Here is the official winner's list:

Pam Carter of Fitzgerald

Norma Lott of Sylvester

Each winner gets 10 tickets each. They are available for pickup here at our WALB Studios in Albany.

The Georgia National Fair runs October 5th through October 15th in Perry. Be sure to join us on Today In Georgia for new winners each morning.

