ABAC family weekend expects 100 participants

ABAC family weekend expects 100 participants

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Students check in parents at registration in Lakeside Grand Lobby
Bernice Huges, Dean of Students, ABAC
Sign welcoming parents hangs outside Lakeside
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Some Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students get a special treat this weekend.

This is the fifth annual Family Weekend, Friday and Saturday. 

Activities include visiting the Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village, and going on farm tours. 

There will also be a dinner at Museum of Agriculture, along with a Bluegrass band for some entertainment Saturday night.

Dean of Students, Bernice Hughes, said this weekend is an opportunity for students to relax with their families.

"It's educational, you know, of course, it's educational, but just to see outside the classroom, the interactions with the students, and that always just warms my heart to see the parents coming when nothing's wrong, just to visit," said Hughes.

There will also be a free barrel race for families on Saturday, as well. 

