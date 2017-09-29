ABAC family weekend expects 100 participants

Students check in parents at registration in Lakeside Grand Lobby (Source: WALB)

Some Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students get a special treat this weekend.

This is the fifth annual Family Weekend, Friday and Saturday.

Activities include visiting the Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village, and going on farm tours.

There will also be a dinner at Museum of Agriculture, along with a Bluegrass band for some entertainment Saturday night.

Dean of Students, Bernice Hughes, said this weekend is an opportunity for students to relax with their families.

"It's educational, you know, of course, it's educational, but just to see outside the classroom, the interactions with the students, and that always just warms my heart to see the parents coming when nothing's wrong, just to visit," said Hughes.

There will also be a free barrel race for families on Saturday, as well.

