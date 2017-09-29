No changes for safety policy after fight at TCHS

Albany city commissioners voted to increase the fines in municipal court to a maximum of $1,000 -- the highest allowed under state law.More >>
Albany city commissioners voted to increase the fines in municipal court to a maximum of $1,000 -- the highest allowed under state law.More >>
Cotton experts said farmers are still recovering from Tropical Storm Irma, and they hope for moderate rainfall.More >>
Cotton experts said farmers are still recovering from Tropical Storm Irma, and they hope for moderate rainfall.More >>
Lee County residents have until Saturday to drop off storm debris from Irma, or they can move it to the curb so Public Works crews can pick it up.More >>
Lee County residents have until Saturday to drop off storm debris from Irma, or they can move it to the curb so Public Works crews can pick it up.More >>
"Our students love him, our staff loves working with him and we're just hoping for a very speedy and full recovery so we can have him back working with our school again," said Stacey Beckham, Director of Communications for Tift County Schools.More >>
"Our students love him, our staff loves working with him and we're just hoping for a very speedy and full recovery so we can have him back working with our school again," said Stacey Beckham, Director of Communications for Tift County Schools.More >>
This is the fifth annual family weekend, Friday and Saturday. Activities include visiting the Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village, and going on farm tours.More >>
This is the fifth annual family weekend, Friday and Saturday. Activities include visiting the Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village, and going on farm tours.More >>