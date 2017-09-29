No changes for safety policy after fight at TCHS

"Our students love him, our staff loves working with him and we're just hoping for a very speedy and full recovery so we can have him back working with our school again," said Stacey Beckham, Director of Communications for Tift County Schools.

Beckham said the school resource office injured in Tuesday's fight at Tift County High School was Jody Abad.

Beckham said Abad was trying to break up the fight involving students early Tuesday morning. Investigators said he suffered serious arm and knee injuries.

He has been a resource officer at TCHS for about a year and a half. Stacey Beckham says the school's safety precautions include: checking in visitors at the front office, having staff on duty at all times and ensuring students and staff carry ID badges.

"All the safety measures we have in place were in place before the incident. And we're going to continue with them as they are," said Beckham.

Beckham said Tift County Schools are working with Tifton Police to replace Abad, who was injured in Tuesday's fight.

"The fight did break out, but our staff and our resource officer, was able to intervene really quickly, and so the measures we have in place do work and we're going to continue to leave those in place as they are," said Beckham.

Beckham said there were five fights last year by this time, and this year there have been four.

"I've got a student at this campus. I don't worry about his safety," explained Beckham, "I know that the staff here handled what's involved. And when we do have an incident like what was going on, on Tuesday, it's isolated to those couple of students who were involved.

"It wasn't an attack or targeting just random students. So I do feel like my child is safe here, and I hope other parents understand theirs are as well," said Beckham.

Beckham said students at TCHS who were not involved in the fight have been bothered by this incident.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!