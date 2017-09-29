Amended ordinance would promote 'maker goods' in Downtown Thomasville

"It's something they love to be able to go into that store and watch a product be made right in front of them and to be able to walk out with that product," said Norton (Source: WALB)

An amended ordinance could soon allow stores in downtown Thomasville to make goods on site.

The Thomasville City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance this week.

Downtown leaders said the change in the ordinance would allow the downtown shop owners to offer "maker goods."

April Norton, the Main Street Director said it's a unique type of manufacturing she thinks would be good for downtown Thomasville.

"It's so creative and an art that I feel like our community is longing for. It's something they love to be able to go into that store and watch a product be made right in front of them and to be able to walk out with that product," said Norton.

Each shop would have to put in a request that would have to be approved by the Thomasville Planning and Zoning Commission and city council.

The second reading for the ordinance will be on October 9th.

