Thomasville to host downtown sidewalk sale on Saturday

If you need plans this weekend, Thomasville is hosting the downtown sidewalk sale on Saturday.

Main Street employees say businesses are already getting items together for the event.

Approximately 80 businesses will participate.

Downtown merchants will have items available at a discounted rate on the sidewalks outside their store.

According to the visitor's center, events like this have a big impact on the economy.

"These sidewalk sales are not only visitors and locals coming to get a good deal but it's a huge economic boost to downtown and these businesses. It's a way to come spend your money locally," said April Norton.

The sale starts at 10:00 a.m. when the shops open!

