ABAC holds 17th Annual 'Ag Classic'

Golfers across Southwest Georgia hit the links for a cause, Friday.

About 15 teams participated in the 17th annual Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College 'Ag Classic' Golf Tournament, at ABAC's Forest Lake Golf Course.

Players paid $125 per person or $500 per four-person team.

Marcus Pollard, And Chairman of the Agriculture Alumni Council, said the funds raised go towards scholarships for students studying agriculture and natural resources.

"I graduated from ABAC in 2003," said Pollard, "ABAC has a very special place in my heart, lots of great experiences here. And I benefited from scholarships at ABAC. So I'm thankful to give the opportunity to future students."

If you missed today's tournament, Pollard says there's always next year's.

