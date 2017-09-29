Colquitt Co. longest serving commissioner laid to rest

Hundreds of people filled Lakeside Assembly of God for a celebration of life service on Friday. (Source: WALB)

Colquitt County's longest serving commissioner was laid to rest Friday afternoon.

Luke Strong took office on January 1, 1987 and served for 30 years.

Hundreds of people filled Lakeside Assembly of God for a celebration of life service on Friday.

Many reflected on how well respected Strong was in the community and his service as a state wide leader.

Congressman Sanford Bishop attended the service today as well as many of the city of Moultrie and Colquitt County leaders.

