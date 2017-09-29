Colquitt Co. longest serving commissioner laid to rest

The Albany Museum of Art has big plans for its planned move into a historic building downtown!More >>
The Albany Museum of Art has big plans for its planned move into a historic building downtown!More >>
Another violent crime in central Albany startled a man while he was eating breakfast. It happened Thursday morning in the Staples parking lot.More >>
Another violent crime in central Albany startled a man while he was eating breakfast. It happened Thursday morning in the Staples parking lot.More >>
Luke Strong took office on January 1, 1987 and served for 30 years. Hundreds of people filled Lakeside Assembly of God for a celebration of life service on Friday.More >>
Luke Strong took office on January 1, 1987 and served for 30 years. Hundreds of people filled Lakeside Assembly of God for a celebration of life service on Friday.More >>
If you need plans this weekend, Thomasville is hosting the downtown sidewalk sale on Saturday. Main Street employees say businesses are already getting items together for the event.More >>
If you need plans this weekend, Thomasville is hosting the downtown sidewalk sale on Saturday. Main Street employees say businesses are already getting items together for the event.More >>
An amended ordinance could soon allow stores in downtown Thomasville to make goods on site. The Thomasville City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance this week.More >>
An amended ordinance could soon allow stores in downtown Thomasville to make goods on site. The Thomasville City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance this week.More >>