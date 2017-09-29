Police investigate after man threatened with knife - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Police investigate after man threatened with knife

A man told police he was threatened with a knife while eating breakfast. (Source: WALB) A man told police he was threatened with a knife while eating breakfast. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Another violent crime in central Albany startled a man while he was eating breakfast.

It happened Thursday morning in the Staples parking lot. 

Police said Justin Collins was eating by a tree, when another man asked him for money for gas. 

When Collins denied having money, he said the man pulled out a pocket knife and threatened him. 

Collins told police he gave the man money and the man walked away, down Eager Avenue.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • No changes for safety policy after fight at TCHS

    No changes for safety policy after fight at TCHS

    Friday, September 29 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-09-30 00:10:18 GMT
    Commons Friday afternoon at lunch (students faces blurred since minors) (Source: WALB)Commons Friday afternoon at lunch (students faces blurred since minors) (Source: WALB)

    "Our students love him, our staff loves working with him and we're just hoping for a very speedy and full recovery so we can have him back working with our school again," said Stacey Beckham, Director of Communications for Tift County Schools.

    More >>

    "Our students love him, our staff loves working with him and we're just hoping for a very speedy and full recovery so we can have him back working with our school again," said Stacey Beckham, Director of Communications for Tift County Schools.

    More >>

  • ABAC family weekend expects 100 participants

    ABAC family weekend expects 100 participants

    Friday, September 29 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-09-30 00:07:31 GMT
    Students check in parents at registration in Lakeside Grand Lobby (Source: WALB)Students check in parents at registration in Lakeside Grand Lobby (Source: WALB)

    This is the fifth annual family weekend, Friday and Saturday.  Activities include visiting the Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village, and going on farm tours.  

    More >>

    This is the fifth annual family weekend, Friday and Saturday.  Activities include visiting the Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village, and going on farm tours.  

    More >>

  • Albany Museum of Art has big plans for downtown location

    Albany Museum of Art has big plans for downtown location

    Friday, September 29 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-09-29 22:02:55 GMT
    The museum's board of directors approved an offer to purchase the Belk Building. (Source: WALB)The museum's board of directors approved an offer to purchase the Belk Building. (Source: WALB)

    The Albany Museum of Art has big plans for its planned move into a historic building downtown!

    More >>

    The Albany Museum of Art has big plans for its planned move into a historic building downtown!

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly