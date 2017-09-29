Police investigate after man threatened with knife

A man told police he was threatened with a knife while eating breakfast. (Source: WALB)

Another violent crime in central Albany startled a man while he was eating breakfast.

It happened Thursday morning in the Staples parking lot.

Police said Justin Collins was eating by a tree, when another man asked him for money for gas.

When Collins denied having money, he said the man pulled out a pocket knife and threatened him.

Collins told police he gave the man money and the man walked away, down Eager Avenue.

The incident is still under investigation.

