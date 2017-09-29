Luke Bryan to join judge's panel on 'American Idol'

ABC has made a big announcement about the new season of American Idol.

Country star and South Georgia Native Luke Bryan will join the judge's panel.

Singers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will sit alongside Bryan on the panel.

This season will be the music competition's first on ABC, coming in 2018.

Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

"I'm excited at the chance to help some deserving artists reach their dreams," said Bryan. "To be in a position in my career to help facilitate this along with the other judges is just a complete honor. It's gonna be a blast!"

The panel will make its debut "Good Morning America" on WALB ABC, on Wednesday, October 4th.

