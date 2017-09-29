Fire destroys Dougherty Co. church

Pastor Leroy Hover Sr. has led the Church of God of Prophecy on Branch Road for nine years. (Source: WALB)

A Dougherty County church is nothing but rubble after a massive fire.

Now, its leaders are asking for the community's help to get Church of God Prophecy back on its feet.

"I was sent here to Albany to help the church to grow," said Pastor Leroy Hover, Sr.

Pastor Leroy Hover Sr. has led the Church of God of Prophecy on Branch Road for nine years.

"It's a part of my life. It's a lot of memories," said Hover.

But, on September 16th, he got a call that changed his life.

"He said, 'No, I've got some bad news for you.' He said that your church has caught a fire," said Hover.

A branch fell onto a power line which set the church ablaze.

"The fire spread from this area and throughout the whole sanctuary. My heart almost felt like it jumped into my hand," said Hover.

The church body left without a place to worship.

"I just wept. I wept. I wept," said Pastor Hover.

Another pastor, Ronald Smith with Berachah Fellowship Church, offered up its community center to Pastor Hover's church on Sundays.

But Hover said his church needs the community's help to rebuild.

"My God. We lost everything. We need financing real bad," said Pastor Hover.

With reminders found in the rubble, and the idea of help from the public, just yards from where they came from, the church hopes to build a new building and a new future for their congregation.

If you would like to make a donation to help rebuild the church, you can make a payment out The Church of God of Prophecy.

Send it to:

P.O. Box 544

Cordele, GA 31010

You can also contact Hover at (229) 273-8525.

