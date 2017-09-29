Arrest made in Lee Co. child death investigation

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested the foster mother of a 4-year-old child who died Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested the foster mother of a 4-year-old who died Wednesday.

Leshia Green was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing two counts of cruelty to a child in the first degree.

The death investigation began when Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a house on Mayfield Drive just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials are still working to determine a cause death.

There were two other children in Green's care. At least one of them is in the custody of the Division of Family and Children Services.

Green will have her first court appearance at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Magistrate Courthouse.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!