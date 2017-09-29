One injured in Swift Street shooting

Albany Police are investigating an East Albany shooting Thursday, that left one woman injured.

Residents there say they hear gunfire often, but last night's shooting was a little too close to home.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m. at an apartment complex off Swift Street.

Police say 21-year-old Ashanetta Bush was shot in the stomach.

Police found seven shell casings in the street, along with a scale, and small amount of marijuana on the ground near the building.

Bush had surgery last night, and is now in recovery.

