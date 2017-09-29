Theatre Albany's 'Beauty and the Beast' nearly sold out

Theater Albany's "Beauty and the Beast" is earning high praise from audiences, and selling out! (Source: WALB)

Theatre Albany's "Beauty and the Beast" is earning high praise from audiences, and selling out!

Your only chance to see the Disney musical is the two Saturday performances. Tickets are sold out for Friday and Sunday.

With 32 actors and 70 costumes, the Theater's Artistic Director calls the production a "great undertaking" that includes seven weeks of rehearsal and a deep commitment from a talented cast.

"The voices in the show just are tremendous! You mentioned Andrew Bode, excellent, you know. And, Hagan Muse, our Belle, is just terrific. I think people just sit there and go 'Wow!'" said Mark Costello.

And, patrons are enjoying the freshly updated Theater, that recently underwent renovations.

Tickets are still available for Saturday only at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for children, active military and students.

Call the box office at 229-439-7141.

