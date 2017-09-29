Taste of Sumter turns 30 this weekend

2 Dukes BBQ & More is one of this year's vendors (Source: WALB)

The 30th Annual Taste of Sumter will take place on Saturday, September 30th (Source: Facebook)

Restaurants in Sumter County are busy prepping for the 30th Annual Taste of Sumter.

"Today, we're just preparing our normal menu items. We're going to do sandwiches and barbecue for the event," said 2 Dukes BBQ and More Co-owner Jay Duke.

The barbecue restaurant is one of several local vendors participating in this year's event. Duke said his restaurant has participated in the event for eight years now.

"We just like being active in the community, getting to meet everybody, and introduce them to our product," Duke said.

On Saturday, September 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., restaurants will pitch their tents in downtown Americus to sell tastings of their signature dishes.

"You don't have to commit to the whole meal as if you were going to the restaurant. You get to know the people and learn how they cook the meal," Downtown Americus Main Street Director Patrick Kay said.

Kay said that organizers expect several hundred people to come out to the event.

"I like going to my regular lunch place, but this gives you the opportunity to try some things that you wouldn't normally try out," said Kay.

Although the event is celebrating its 30th year, Kay said there are some new additions this year. Wolf Creek Plantation and 13th Colony Distilleries will offer alcoholic tastings. And beer can also be purchased at this year's event.

And if you don't want to leave the house on Saturday due to college football, Kay said Taste of Sumter has you covered.

"We've got a 65' flat screen TV televising the Florida-Vanderbilt game which will be going on at the same time, so you definitely want to check it out," said Kay.

The admission fee is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Food from the different vendors can be purchased for an additional cost.

Kay said volunteers are needed to help with Saturday's event. Those who volunteer will get inside the event for free. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!