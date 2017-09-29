Crisp Co. high-speed chase caught on dash cam video

Newly released dash cam video shows a high-speed chase through Crisp County.

The incident happened around 6:20 Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office said the driver sped into Crisp County from Dooly County.

The sheriff's report said the driver slowed down to let a passenger off on Joe Wright Drive and deputies took that opportunity to block the front of his car.

The driver then hit the gas and jumped from his car, which hit a tree.

Crisp County native Jamie Brown, 33, was taken into custody. He faces several traffic charges and a charge of obstruction of an officer.

The officer was not injured and the passenger was not charged.

