HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 schedule and scores

Here is your week 7 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Crisp Co. @ Brooks Co.
GHSA:
Lowndes @ Ware County
Tift County @ Fitzgerald
Coffee @ Warner Robins
Lee Co. @ Houston Co.
Rickards High, Fl. @ Bainbridge
Worth Co. @ Harris Co.
Cairo @ Americus-Sumter
Hardaway @ Westover
Early Co. @ Cook
Thomas Co. Central @ Valdosta
Terrell Co. @ Baconton
Calhoun Co. @ Miller Co.
Chattahoochee Co. @ Pelham
Mitchell Co. @ Randolph-Clay
Clinch Co. @ Atkinson Co.
Irwin Co. @ Charlton Co.
Lanier Co. @ Turner Co.
GISA:
Brookwood @ Tiftarea
Terrell Academy @ Flint River
Southwest GA @ Springwood
Southland @ Deerfield-Windsor
GICAA:
Creekside @ Sherwood Christian
THURSDAY:
Perry 49, Dougherty 8
SATURDAY:
Bishop Sullivan @ Colquitt Co.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.