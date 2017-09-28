HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 schedule and scores

Here is your week 7 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Crisp Co. @ Brooks Co.

GHSA:

Lowndes @ Ware County

Tift County @ Fitzgerald

Coffee @ Warner Robins

Lee Co. @ Houston Co.

Rickards High, Fl. @ Bainbridge

Worth Co. @ Harris Co.

Cairo @ Americus-Sumter

Hardaway @ Westover

Early Co. @ Cook

Thomas Co. Central @ Valdosta

Terrell Co. @ Baconton

Calhoun Co. @ Miller Co.

Chattahoochee Co. @ Pelham

Mitchell Co. @ Randolph-Clay

Clinch Co. @ Atkinson Co.

Irwin Co. @ Charlton Co.

Lanier Co. @ Turner Co.

GISA:

Brookwood @ Tiftarea

Terrell Academy @ Flint River

Southwest GA @ Springwood

Southland @ Deerfield-Windsor

GICAA:

Creekside @ Sherwood Christian

THURSDAY:

Perry 49, Dougherty 8

SATURDAY:

Bishop Sullivan @ Colquitt Co.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!