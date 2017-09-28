Albany Family Dollar robbed, suspect in custody

One person is in custody after an Albany Family Dollar was robbed Thursday night.

According to Albany police, the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint in the 100 block of Cordele Road just before 10 p.m.

Police said the suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

APD said officers were in the area when the call came in and quickly found the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and the case has been handed over to the Investigations Unit.

