Golden Rams football to break win-loss balance

Albany State football is at an equilibrium it wouldn't mind shaking right now. The team is sitting at 2-2 on the season with momentum against them.

They've lost two straight games, but look to turn the tides against Miles College in Alabama Saturday.

ASU Head Coach Gabe Giardina said he expects to face a run-oriented offense with an athletic quarterback that likes to get out of the pocket.

He adds his team is healthy and needs to execute the fundamentals to get the wins coming in again.

"We just have to execute. We don't have to reinvent the wheel or anything like that," Giardina said. "We just have to play better and we've got to throw and catch. We've got to play physical up front. That's one area where west Georgia really kind of dominated the line of scrimmage last Saturday."

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time. The Miles College Golden Bears are also 2-2. The team, though, is coming off of back-to-back wins against Morehouse and Fort Valley State.

