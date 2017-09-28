DCSS graduation rate above state average

Dougherty County School System graduation rates were above the state average this past year. (Source: WALB)

The graduation rate for students in Dougherty County continues to rise above the state average.

Three of the four high schools in the school system were above the state average for the 2016-2017 school year.

Westover High School had the highest average where almost 89 percent of students graduated.

Dougherty High School was the only school below the state average. The school had an average of almost a 78 percent graduation rate.

School System Spokesperson J.D. Sumner said the system expects the school's rate to improve significantly.

"They really have a new culture. It has been reinvigorated at the leadership level on down to classroom instruction, so we are expecting them to see a considerable bump next year," said Sumner.

Sumner said the re-alignment will likely impact the numbers as well.

As a system, this is the second year in a row the graduation rate is above the state average.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!