Candidate for city council goes before election superintendent

Corey Morgan had a hearing on Thursday to determine if he can run for city council. (Source: WALB)

A recent college graduate is running for city council, but questions of his residency could keep him out of the running.

Corey Morgan, 22, went before the elections superintendent Brenda Cross in a hearing to determine his qualifications on Thursday.

A councilwoman accused him of not living in the city during the year leading up to the election.

During the hearing, it was revealed Morgan had switched his voter registered to Troup County, where he was a student at LaGrange College.

He recently switched it back to Mitchell County in December of 2016.

There are two statutes that are causing concern.

The first statute says you can only vote in the county of your residence. Another statute says if you're a college student, you retain your original residency.

"The interplay between those two statues is where the decision that the election superintendent will make and issue in a few days," said Camilla City Attorney Tommy Coleman.

Morgan said he is hoping for the best. He said he wants to at least get the chance to run, then the public can make a decision.

"I was born here, went to school here, church here. I came home Christmas breaks, holidays, summer, all of that. So this is home," said Morgan.

The elections superintendent should make a decision within the next few days.

