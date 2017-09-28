DA says school administrator could face more charges

The graduation rate for students in Dougherty County continues to rise above the state average.More >>
Additional charges could be filed against a Dougherty County school administrator, according to Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.More >>
A recent college graduate is running for city council, but questions of his residency could keep him out of the running.More >>
Clarence Eady served 24 years in the military: in the army and in the National Guard. Clarence was injured while serving in Iraq in 2005, and returned home a changed man. But he refuses to let his disability control his life.More >>
A crew of South Georgians returned Thursday from Texas.More >>
