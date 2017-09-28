1 arrested, 3 wanted as investigation continues in 2 Albany homicides

The Albany Police Department held a conference Thursday afternoon to announce an arrest had been made in two homicide cases. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department held a conference Thursday afternoon to announce an arrest and three wanted suspects in two Albany homicide cases.

Danta Brown was arrested in connection to the homicide of Jessica Bryant, 28.

Police are also searching for Zackteria White, 34, Dawayne Anderson, 34, and Ronell Tidwell, 39, in connection to both the Bryant case and the death of Jimmy Jackson, 34.

Bryant was shot to death inside her Albany home in the 400 block of Cleveland Street while holding her 11-month-old son in October of 2014.

According to Jackson's mother, he disappeared in July of 2015, and his remains were found in Terrell County later that year, but they weren't identified until August of this year.

Brown, White, Anderson and Tidwell have all been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery in Bryant's death.

White, Anderson and Tidwell are also being charged with murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping in Jackson's homicide.

U.S. Marshals are assisting the Albany Police Department with finding White and Tidwell. Both are believed to be out of state.

This press conference and arrest came after police questioned a woman about both cases. She has since been released.

Both cases are still active and anyone with any information is asked to contact APD or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

