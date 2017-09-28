USG professors file lawsuit against Governor Nathan Deal - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Six University System of Georgia professors have filed a lawsuit against Governor Nathan Deal and the Georgia Attorney General Christopher M. Carr in response to House Bill 280, better known as the Campus Carry Bill, being approved.

John Knox, professor at the University of Georgia, Michael G. Noll, professor at Valdosta State University, James Porter, professor at UGA, Laurel Robinson, professor at Georgia Southwestern University, Aristotelis Santas, professor at VSU and William B. Whitman, professor at UGA are all plaintiff's in the suit against Deal and Carr.

There are two separate documents filed with the Fulton County Superior Court.

One is a verified complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief, the other is a plaintiffs’ motion for an injunction and memorandum in support.

Both claim that the Constitution of the State of Georgia grants the Georgia Board of Regents vested management of the University System of Georgia and that the decision to approve the Campus Carry Bill usurped the Board of Regents.

The memorandum states:

Now that HB 280 has eliminated university campuses from the list of “school safety zones” where firearms are barred by Georgia law, the Right to Carry Provision and the Preemption Provision mandate that guns be allowed on university grounds. These three provisions (collectively, the “Guns on Campus Laws”) directly contradict settled University System policy that guns not be allowed on its campuses. The Board of Regents, together with the USG faculty who set the policies and rules of each institution, have

long determined that the enterprise of education thrives best when guns are prohibited.

