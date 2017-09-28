Cordele ministry takes donations to TX for Harvey victims - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The crew dropped off donations of water, cleaning supplies and more at the church. (Source: Hand of Hope)

Hand of Hope, Inc., a ministry in Cordele, collected donations from three different churches over the past few weeks, all to give to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Tuesday, a crew left South Georgia headed for Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, TX.

The crew dropped off donations of water, cleaning supplies and more at the church which is serving as a distribution point for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Now, the ministry is collecting items for victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida.

You can drop off cleaning supplies, mops, brooms, bleach, soap, toiletries, towels, etc., at Hand of Hope, Inc.

It is located at 1205 South 7th Street in Cordele.

